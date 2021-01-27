PFG Advisors Takes Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,022,000 after buying an additional 1,044,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 116.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,261,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ACES opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

