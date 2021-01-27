Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($4.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 971,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,103. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.85.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

