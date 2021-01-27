Photon 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $47,503.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,775.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.80 or 0.04217041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00404740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.59 or 0.01249672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00523854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00422671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00261106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00022483 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,949,888,272 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

