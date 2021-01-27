Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Tops $12.84 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for $13.47 or 0.00043759 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00132351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00292674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00068959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037164 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

