Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 592,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 321,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 162,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 678,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 170,538 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

