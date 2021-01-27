Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $815,163.66 and $144,489.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00150779 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,058,084,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

