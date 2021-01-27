PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.14

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.14 and last traded at $102.13, with a volume of 13750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 732,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 163,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

