Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of C$18.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

