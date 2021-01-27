Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0021 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $900,858.58 and $3,983.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00318697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004187 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.85 or 0.01596463 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,885,033 coins and its circulating supply is 424,624,597 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

