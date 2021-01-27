Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,303 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

RSP stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

