Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 12,249 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,941 shares of company stock worth $11,659,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

