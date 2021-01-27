Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.99 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.98 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.21 and its 200-day moving average is $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.