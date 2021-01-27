Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 145,489 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

