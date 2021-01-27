Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,115 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.