Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

