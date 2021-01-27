Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $10.41. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1,241 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 77.53% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.47% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

