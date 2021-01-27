Piper Sandler Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $135.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

DRI opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

