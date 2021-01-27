Piper Sandler Comments on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHMG. DA Davidson downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CHMG opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.