Piper Sandler Comments on Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

