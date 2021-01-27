Piper Sandler Comments on The Allstate Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.