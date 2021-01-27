Piper Sandler Downgrades Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Neutral

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

KRMD opened at $4.33 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,552 shares of company stock worth $263,923. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

