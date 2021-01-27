Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBS. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Webster Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

