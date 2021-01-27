Piper Sandler Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

KEY stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

