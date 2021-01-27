Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $843,913.86 and approximately $413,570.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

