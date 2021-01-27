Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

