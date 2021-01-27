Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.61 Million

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report sales of $138.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.14 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $191.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $411.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $671.22 million, with estimates ranging from $618.60 million to $783.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 490.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 138,854 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,555. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

