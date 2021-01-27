Planning Directions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,386 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Planning Directions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of JKI stock opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.86. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.48.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

