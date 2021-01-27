Planning Directions Inc. Has $832,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000.

VOO opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

