PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 808,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 385,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $174.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 101.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $739,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

