Playkey Trading 45.1% Lower Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $129,809.98 and $50,526.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00070860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.45 or 0.00907387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.72 or 0.04410402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

