Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$370.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.