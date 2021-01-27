Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 15th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years.

PLBC stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

