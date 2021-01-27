Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

NYSE PII opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.