Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PII. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

NYSE PII traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 364.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

