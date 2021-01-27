Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.95-8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.45-8.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.81.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.