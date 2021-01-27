Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Polis token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00024455 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

