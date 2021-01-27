Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading Up 4%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBKOF)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

