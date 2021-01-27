PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $8.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

PWFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.