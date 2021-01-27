PrairieView Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 45.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 54.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

Shares of MRNA traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. 419,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,698,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $715,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,543,689.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,667 shares of company stock worth $56,254,830. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

