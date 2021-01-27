PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 261 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

