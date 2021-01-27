PrairieView Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,745 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.