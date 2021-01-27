PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,010,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 3,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

