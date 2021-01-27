PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.67. 77,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,023. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.