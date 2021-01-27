Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $375.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 37,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.