Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

PFC traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,079. The company has a market capitalization of $922.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

