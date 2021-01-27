Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$117.17.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of PBH traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 327,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,377. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of C$62.79 and a 1 year high of C$106.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$101.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.17.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3036616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,286,202.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

