Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Prologis by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Prologis stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

