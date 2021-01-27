Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

