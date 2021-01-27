Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

