Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

